July Fourth is America's annual excuse to gather with family around the grill, hoist our flags with pride, and settle in for a gorgeous fireworks display — and that goes for celebrities, too.

Here's a quick look at how some of them broke out the Stars and Stripes to celebrate Independence Day!

Greetings from abroad proved to be a theme, starting with Pink and little Jameson taking a bicycle ride in Cologne, Germany:

John Legend and daughter Luna enjoyed ice cream (or perhaps gelato) on a stoop in Portovenere, Italy:

While "Full House" star Bob Saget and his wife Kelly Rizzo reached out from Scotland:

Jonathan Silver Scott of "Property Brothers" shared a beautiful flag shot along a quiet lane:

Drew Barrymore (and a young assistant) shook a tail feather with their flag display:

Hugh Jackman, who's from Australia, appreciated everything this country has given him:

Model Ashley Graham posted a throwback photo featuring a tailgate picnic with her grandparents in Nebraska:

While Gabrielle Union kept cool with baby Kaavia in a pool:

Mario Lopez reminded us of one of the things that makes the U.S. stand out:

How many countries have a flag on the moon? Happy 4th!#America #4thOfJuly pic.twitter.com/5zCKzMddLK — Mario Lopez (@MarioLopezExtra) July 4, 2019

Trisha Yearwood showcased multiple flags flying high:

God bless America today and every day 🇺🇸 Happy 4th of July! Have a safe and happy holiday. Love, Trisha pic.twitter.com/b8KQRj8fLy — Trisha Yearwood (@trishayearwood) July 4, 2019

Jessica Simpson's grandma was very flag fashion-forward:

However you're celebrating, we hope it's a happy one!