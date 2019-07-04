Get the latest from TODAY

/ Source: TODAY
By Randee Dawn

July Fourth is America's annual excuse to gather with family around the grill, hoist our flags with pride, and settle in for a gorgeous fireworks display — and that goes for celebrities, too.

Here's a quick look at how some of them broke out the Stars and Stripes to celebrate Independence Day!

Greetings from abroad proved to be a theme, starting with Pink and little Jameson taking a bicycle ride in Cologne, Germany:

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bzf6hdagXDB

John Legend and daughter Luna enjoyed ice cream (or perhaps gelato) on a stoop in Portovenere, Italy:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BzgBOZqF2O_

While "Full House" star Bob Saget and his wife Kelly Rizzo reached out from Scotland:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BzfwosHHR-w

Jonathan Silver Scott of "Property Brothers" shared a beautiful flag shot along a quiet lane:

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bzf4chLJ1gO

Drew Barrymore (and a young assistant) shook a tail feather with their flag display:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BzgAT1yFo5T

Hugh Jackman, who's from Australia, appreciated everything this country has given him:

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bzf9t0PnQId

Model Ashley Graham posted a throwback photo featuring a tailgate picnic with her grandparents in Nebraska:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BzgBR7vALnY

While Gabrielle Union kept cool with baby Kaavia in a pool:

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bzf__l2Fgmf

Mario Lopez reminded us of one of the things that makes the U.S. stand out:

Trisha Yearwood showcased multiple flags flying high:

Jessica Simpson's grandma was very flag fashion-forward:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BzgAngrgKHG

However you're celebrating, we hope it's a happy one!

Randee Dawn