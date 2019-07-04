July Fourth is America's annual excuse to gather with family around the grill, hoist our flags with pride, and settle in for a gorgeous fireworks display — and that goes for celebrities, too.
Here's a quick look at how some of them broke out the Stars and Stripes to celebrate Independence Day!
Greetings from abroad proved to be a theme, starting with Pink and little Jameson taking a bicycle ride in Cologne, Germany:
John Legend and daughter Luna enjoyed ice cream (or perhaps gelato) on a stoop in Portovenere, Italy:
While "Full House" star Bob Saget and his wife Kelly Rizzo reached out from Scotland:
Jonathan Silver Scott of "Property Brothers" shared a beautiful flag shot along a quiet lane:
Drew Barrymore (and a young assistant) shook a tail feather with their flag display:
Hugh Jackman, who's from Australia, appreciated everything this country has given him:
Model Ashley Graham posted a throwback photo featuring a tailgate picnic with her grandparents in Nebraska:
While Gabrielle Union kept cool with baby Kaavia in a pool:
Mario Lopez reminded us of one of the things that makes the U.S. stand out:
Trisha Yearwood showcased multiple flags flying high:
Jessica Simpson's grandma was very flag fashion-forward:
However you're celebrating, we hope it's a happy one!