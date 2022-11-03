'Modern Family’ star Julie Bowen reveals she was once 'in love with a woman'

Julie Bowen is opening up about her past.

On the Monday, Oct. 31 episode of her "Quitters" podcast, Bowen talked about her sexuality and said that even though she identifies as straight, she was "once in love" with a woman before.

Julie Bowen attends the 2018 Baby2Baby Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell at 3LABS on November 10, 2018 in Culver City, Calif. Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

“I’m straight. I’ve always been straight," Bowen said while interviewing “Bachelor” alum Becca Tilley, who is dating “Girls Like Girls” singer Hayley Kiyoko.

"I was in love with a woman for a while, but she did not love me back. She liked women, but she did not like me in that way. But it never really took off, so I never really had to challenge my concept of my sexuality," Bowen said.

During their interview, Bowen, 52, and Tilley, 34, also talked about the societal pressures that people face when they have to put a label on their sexuality.

“I hope people don’t always have to come out,” Bowen said. “What you do with your body should not be the first thing we know about people, or care about — that’s your business.”

Tilley, who went public with Kiyoko in May, said that she “never thought about a label” when it came to how she identifies.

“I don’t have an issue with coming out, but I hope that one day people don’t have to come out,” Tilley said. “It causes a lot of stress and weight added and life is already really hard. Falling in love should just be a natural and beautiful thing that people don’t have to explain to anybody.”

In a May episode of the “Scrubbing In with Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad” podcast, Tilley opened up about her relationship with Kiyoko and said that they've been secretly dating for the past four years.

But when they made their decision to go public, Tilley said that she had to prepare herself for what the world might say.

To her surprise, she received more love on social media than she thought.

“I was not prepared for the amount of love and support that we got. Like, I just could have never predicted...," she said while tearing up.

For Tilley's 34th birthday in October, Kiyoko gave her a shout-out on Instagram and listed a few great things that she loves about her girlfriend.

"Her heart … is so warm and giving. She is a light that lights the way, rain or shine. She shows up. She makes you laugh. She is very competitive," Kiyoko said. "She loves fast food."

"@Beccatilley I couldn’t be more proud of who you are and your curiosity to grow and love even harder. Happy birthday, I love you," she continued.