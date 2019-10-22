Long before people were talking about the benefits of therapy, Julie Andrews was receiving them.

On Monday night’s episode of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” the Emmy, Grammy and Oscar winner discussed how therapy helped her after she split from her first husband, Tony Walton, whom she divorced in 1967.

"Sadly, I separated from my lovely first husband," the "Mary Poppins" star, 84, said. "And separations were always inevitable and the marriage was over and my head was so full of clutter and garbage. Believe it or not, it was (director) Mike Nichols who really tipped me into wanting to go to therapy because he had been.”

Andrews, who would go on to marry director Blake Edwards in 1969 and remain with him until his death in 2010, said she could see that therapy did wonders for Nichols, so she decided to follow suit.

“He was so sane, and funny and clear. He had a clarity that I admired so much. And I wanted that for myself and I didn't feel I had it, so I went and got into it and it saved my life, in a way," she said.

Asked by Colbert why she felt the need to share her experience, Andrews, who addresses going to therapy in her new memoir, “Home Work,” said it doesn’t make any sense to keep quiet about it.

"The truth is, Stephen, why not, if it helps anybody else have the same idea" she said as the audience erupted in applause.

"These days, there's no harm in sharing it. I think everybody knows the great work it can do. And anybody that is lucky enough to have it, afford it and take advantage of it, I think it would be wonderful."