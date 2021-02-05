Julie Andrews remembers Christopher Plummer as 'cherished friend'

As Christopher Plummer, who died Friday at age 91, is mourned by his family, friends and fans, he's also being remembered by some of his former castmates — including Julie Andrews, who starred with him in 1965's "The Sound of Music."

"The world has lost a consummate actor today and I have lost a cherished friend," she told NBC News in a statement. "I treasure the memories of our work together and all the humor and fun we shared through the years. My heart and condolences go out to his lovely wife Elaine, and his daughter Amanda."

Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer in a promotional portrait for "The Sound of Music" Silver Screen Collection / Getty Images

Plummer played Captain Georg von Trapp, a stern taskmaster of a widower and father of seven, alongside Andrews' nun, Maria. He wasn't always a fan of the film, but frequently credited Andrews with making the project work, and they were friends.

In addition, several of the surviving actors who played the children in the film have been posting messages on social media.

The cast of "The Sound of Music" Bettmann Archive

Debbie Turner, who played Marta in "The Sound of Music" and who made headlines last year for her face masks that resembled the fabric of key costumes in the film, posted on Facebook, "Today we mourn the loss of my film daddy, Christopher Plummer. He was always very kind to me, though 'in Character' while we were filming. We had a love-respect for him as we knew he was the authority of the family von Trapp. I am honored and privileged to have had the opportunity to work with him and be his film daughter. Rest in Peace, daddy."

Kym Karath played Gretl and wrote on Twitter:

"Deeply saddened to hear of Chris Plummer’s passing," she posted. "He was a lovely, brilliantly talented man, with a wickedly witty sense of humor. And he was extremely sweet to me. I will miss him."

And Angela Cartwright, who played Brigitta, posted a terrific throwback photo of herself and Plummer on the set of the film:

"A sad day to hear of Christopher's passing," she wrote in the caption. "What a full and long life. He was so very talented. You will always be my Captain. Rest In Peace."