share tweet pin email

There's nothing like reconnecting with old friends. And there's definitely nothing like doing it on a boat in the middle of the Pacific Ocean!

Actress and "Dancing with the Stars" judge Julianne Hough, 29, is 11 years out of high school ... and a few days into a mini reunion with her OG crew from Utah.

"It only took 11 years to make this happen," Hough captioned a photo of herself posing with five other women. "But my high school besties and I finally went on a girls trip."

She added a few hashtags, some decipherable, some clearly inside jokes: #kristyisthenewestishy #11yearsinthemaking #isheswiththefishes #imonaboat #cruisenobooze.

Hough was raised Mormon, hence the "no booze" rule. But it looks like this group is having plenty of fun either way.

Mormons gettin' "high" on a boat!! H⚡️GH #highfitnessmccall @highfittnessmccall A post shared by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on Aug 12, 2017 at 12:13pm PDT

No surprise that this dancing queen attended a fitness class on her vacation!

Last night in the library... 📖 Before the silent disco 💙❤️💚 A post shared by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on Aug 13, 2017 at 10:08am PDT

It's the second big trip this summer for Hough, who honeymooned with new husband Brooks Laich last month on a private island in the Seychelles and on safari in Kenya.

Brunchin' with my huzzzbin' 😍 #honeymoon A post shared by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on Jul 17, 2017 at 2:19am PDT

They even celebrated her birthday while abroad.

Hats off to my beautiful wife @juliannehough - wishing you the happiest of birthdays! You are the best part of every day, happy bday, ï¸B! pic.twitter.com/I7OuLTv66w — Brooks Laich (@brookslaich) July 20, 2017

It's great to see post-marriage Hough is still making time for her girls ... and chasing adventure all summer long!