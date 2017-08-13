There's nothing like reconnecting with old friends. And there's definitely nothing like doing it on a boat in the middle of the Pacific Ocean!
Actress and "Dancing with the Stars" judge Julianne Hough, 29, is 11 years out of high school ... and a few days into a mini reunion with her OG crew from Utah.
"It only took 11 years to make this happen," Hough captioned a photo of herself posing with five other women. "But my high school besties and I finally went on a girls trip."
She added a few hashtags, some decipherable, some clearly inside jokes: #kristyisthenewestishy #11yearsinthemaking #isheswiththefishes #imonaboat #cruisenobooze.
Hough was raised Mormon, hence the "no booze" rule. But it looks like this group is having plenty of fun either way.
No surprise that this dancing queen attended a fitness class on her vacation!
It's the second big trip this summer for Hough, who honeymooned with new husband Brooks Laich last month on a private island in the Seychelles and on safari in Kenya.
They even celebrated her birthday while abroad.
It's great to see post-marriage Hough is still making time for her girls ... and chasing adventure all summer long!