May 2, 2019, 6:44 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Paula Abdul may have wowed the crowd by singing and dancing her way through a medley of her biggest hits at Wednesday's Billboard Music Awards — but she also nearly caused an accidental injury!

As the "Straight Up" singer, 56, shimmied her way through the audience, she took the black hat from her head and whipped it into the crowd, where it smacked fellow dancer Julianne Hough right in the neck. Ouch! (Jump 50 seconds into the clip below to see the moment.)

The two-time "Dancing with the Stars" champ, 30, apparently had no hard feelings about the mishap because right away she turned to the camera with a stunned grin. Cameras also caught Hough boogying down during the remainder of Abdul's, er, knockout performance.

Afterward, Hough even joked about the wacky moment by tweeting a photo of herself in a neck brace while giving Abdul two thumbs up.

"The result of the honor of being hit in the neck by @PaulaAbdul’s flying hat!” Hough wrote. “Love you, babe!!!"

Paula Abdul sang and danced her way through a medley of her late-1980s hits at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday. NBC

Abdul retweeted the hilarious snap, adding, "OMG IM PEEING MY PANTS!!!!! You know it was with love."

Abdul earned a standing ovation for her nearly six-minute performance, during which she showed off her still-dazzling dancing skills while zipping through her late-1980s and early-'90s chart-toppers "Straight Up," "(It’s Just) The Way That You Love Me," "Opposites Attract," "Cold Hearted" and "Forever Your Girl."

The former "American Idol" judge's high-energy set even featured an appearance from her old animated dancing pal, MC Skat Kat!

Earlier in the day, Abdul, who injured herself when she tumbled off the stage while performing last October, announced she'll soon headline her own Las Vegas residency, "Forever Your Girl," at Flamingo Las Vegas.

"I can't wait to share my music with you at the heart of the Vegas Strip," she wrote.

Here's hoping all of Paula's performances from now on will be accident-free!