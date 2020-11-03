Julianne Hough files for divorce after 3 years of marriage

After announcing their separation in May, Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich are officially getting a divorce.

Hough, 32, initiated the divorce proceedings in Los Angeles on Monday and filed for a "Dissolution w/o Minor Children," according to court papers obtained by TODAY. The dancer is listed as the petitioner on the papers, with her soon-to-be ex-husband listed as the respondent.

The couple, who were married for three years, confirmed news of their separation in an official statement five months ago.

"We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate," they told People at the time. We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward."

Hough, who rose to fame as a pro dancer on "Dancing With the Stars," married Laich, a former NHL player, in Idaho in 2017 after announcing their engagement in 2015. After tying the knot, the newlywed took to Instagram to express her joy.

“The weekend finally arrived- And it was MAGICAL!!! The weekend my best friend, my love of my life, and my new husband (Brooks Laich) and I brought our family and closest friends together to have fun, encourage love, and celebrate our marriage!” Hough wrote. “I'm so grateful I get to spend forever with this incredibly kind, thoughtful, strong and adventurous man. I'm the luckiest woman in the world to be your wife!”

In 2019, the couple revealed that they were ready to have a child and were undergoing fertility treatments.

"My wife and I want to have children in our future, and going through IVF was a decision we made to increase the (odds) of that happening," Laich told Us Weekly. "I wish people would perceive it (that way instead of with) shame or guilt.”

The couple never did have a child, but Laich said he was holding out hope that it would happen one day and said that he was hopeful that his wife would take his last name when they did have children.

"To be fully honest, I would like my wife to have my last name, whether it's now or sometime in the near future or far future," he told singer Gavin DeGraw during an appearance on his "How Men Think" podcast in 2019.