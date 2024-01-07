Julianne Hough cuts own hair in new video — see the dramatic chop

Julianne Hough is starting the new year with a fresh hair cut.

Hough shared a video on Instagram of her DIY “seven minute haircut” on Saturday, Jan. 6. In the clip, she took a pair of scissors to her long blonde locks, twisting a piece and cutting it on a blunt edge before moving onto the next.

With a little guidance from a stylist, Hough continued to chop off her hair piece by piece, testing out different angles and techniques, including one she dubbed the “slide action.”

“This is the new way guys, you come in and cut your own hair,” Hough said at one point in the video, later adding, “Well, at least I don’t second guess and I just go for it.”

After monitoring her progress in the mirror over the course of her quick cut, she was left with the final product — a blunt cut landing just beneath her shoulders.

Julianne Hough showing off her new look on social media. Julianne Hough / Instagram

Before she warned viewers to not try this at home, she penned a personal message in the caption as she looked ahead on the new year.

“Out with the old energy, and in with the new,” her caption began.

“This was such a funny day — it was raining so hard, but the sun was shining and there was a double rainbow,” she continued. “It made me start to think about the seasons of life, and the decisions we make as we progress. Hair is such an outward expression of what those decisions are…of the internal journeys that we go through.”

Hough noted that because of the rain, it could have turned out to be a “melancholy day,” but with the sun shining, it “almost felt like a cleansing.”

“Plus a double rainbow to show a sign of prosperity and all the life that is to come,” she concluded her caption. “It just felt like it was the right time to cut off some of the old energy and start fresh.”

The “Dancing with the Stars” host ended 2023 by supporting her older brother, Derek Hough, and his wife, Hayley Erbert, after she underwent emergency surgery for bleeding in her skull. Erbert was rushed to the hospital during a performance of his “A Symphony of Dance” due to a cranial hematoma.

Hough offered her support to her brother and sister-in-law in an Instagram story on Dec. 8, writing at the time, “Please pray and send all your love, healing and light to Hayley and Derek. Thank you from the depths of our families hearts.”

After her brother gave an update about Erbert on Dec. 25 while she recovered from her surgery, Hough shared a touching message for her family in the comments.

“You are our Christmas miracle,” she wrote.