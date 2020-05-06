Julianna Margulies shares throwback 'ER' pic for George Clooney's birthday

Julianna Margulies wasn't about to let her "sweet pal" George Clooney's birthday slip by without a celebration. The actress shared a throwback pic from the pair's "ER" days in honor of Clooney's 59th on Wednesday.

The behind-the-scenes photo finds the longtime pals standing side by side with emotional expressions on their faces. "Happy Birthday to my sweet pal George Clooney. This picture was taken right after we filmed our very last scene together in Seattle for #ER," Margulies, 53, captioned it.

The snapshot delighted fans of the long-running NBC medical drama, which aired from 1994 until 2009 and rocketed both stars to fame. Margulies played Carol Hathaway, head nurse in the emergency room of Chicago's County General Hospital. Clooney played Dr. Doug Ross, a womanizing physician who fell hard for Carol. Despite many bumps along the way, the characters welcomed twin daughters and, eventually, began a new life together in Seattle.

Clooney left "ER" in 1999, Margulies in 2000. They both returned for an episode in the show's final season. NBC

"Wow!!!! I love you guys! Doug and Carol are THE best couple that ever existed on TV," one fan wrote in the comments.

"Perfection! You two together were truly extraordinary — totally transcended TV," another gushed.

Of course, in real life, Clooney is a dad to his own 2-year-old twins, Alex and Ella, with wife Amal Clooney. During a May 2019 visit to TODAY, the actor, who's notorious for pranking his Hollywood pals, revealed his son and daughter were already playing tricks on him.

"They're happy kids. They laugh a lot. They do pranks already," he boasted.

"They put peanut butter on their shoes, so that it looks like poo-poo on their shoes and stuff," Clooney added, laughing. "They think that's funny."