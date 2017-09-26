Julia Stiles and fiancé Preston J. Cook have tied the knot.
A rep for the actress confirmed to TODAY that the pair married in an intimate ceremony with two friends on a Seattle beach over Labor Day weekend.
The "Bourne" film series star, who's expecting her first child with Cook, shared the happy news on Instagram with a pic of her and her new hubby's hands cradling her baby bump — with their new wedding rings sweetly on display.
"Who doesn't love a shotgun wedding?" Stiles, 36, quipped in the caption, adding a winking emoji for good measure.
The actress, who's been starring in the British "Riviera" limited series, got engaged to actor/cameraman Cook in late 2015.
In January 2016, she proudly showed off her engagement ring on Instagram, gushing, "Best Christmas ever!"
The newlyweds met while working on the 2015 movie "Go With Me."
Last year, Stiles told TODAY's Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford that she was surprised when Cook popped the question — though she admitted she very much wanted him to do so.
"We went on a big trip with his entire family over Christmas and New Year's, so I kept saying to myself out loud, like every day, 'Do not ruin a perfectly good vacation by getting your hopes up. Just get it out of your head,'" she revealed with a laugh.
When Hoda asked the "10 Things I Hate About You" star how she knew Cook was the guy for her, the beaming actress replied, "He's just a really good man."
Congratulations to the happy couple!