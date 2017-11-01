share tweet pin email

Julia Roberts isn't the least bit fazed by 50.

The actress, who hit the half-century mark on Oct. 28, covers the December issue of InStyle, and inside the magazine she insists she's the same ol' Julia we've adored for decades — and points out how annoying it is that the same fuss isn't made when her male co-stars turn 50.

"There’s nothing different about this birthday than any other one," said the Oscar winner, who takes issue with reporters asking her about turning 50. "Really, people? Are we still in that space? Did anyone ever go over this with George Clooney or Brad (Pitt) before their 50th birthdays?"

Even though the "Pretty Woman" star doesn't mind getting older, she admits it's been bittersweet to watch her kids — twins Hazel and Finn, 12, and son Henry, 10 — grow up so quickly, particularly her two oldest, who will become teenagers on Nov. 28.

"All the clichés are true,” Roberts admitted. "I’m so proud of them but also ... I tried to carry somebody up to bed the other night, and it was just, 'All right, you’re gonna have to get on your feet and sleepwalk because I just can’t get up the stairs.'"

The actress told the magazine she's still adjusting to life without her beloved mom, Betty, who passed away in 2015. But knowing that she and her children were with Betty "every minute up to the end" has helped her with her grief.

"My kids’ perspective on it was incredibly nourishing for me," she said. "I was their age when my dad died. Death was so mysterious and weird and scary. It was treated in a very strange way back then. I just absolutely wanted them to have the opposite experience with their grandmother."

One thing Roberts is thrilled — and a little nervous — about? Starring in a TV show for the first time: Amazon's upcoming psychological thriller, "Homecoming."

"I don’t even know what it really requires," Roberts confessed. "I just know how to watch a TV show. I don’t know how to make one."