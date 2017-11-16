share tweet pin email

Ever since sexual assault and harassment allegations against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein made headlines last month, women in Hollywood have been speaking out and sharing their own encounters with abuse and misconduct in the entertainment industry.

Julia Roberts has been part of that industry for 30 years now, and during a visit to TODAY, she opened up about the "ugly" issues in Tinseltown.

"You know, it's all so ugly in so many ways," she said in a sit down with Matt Lauer.

But what the scandals aren't — for her, personally — is familiar.

"I've never had this experience," the star explained. "I mean, I almost feel bad saying that because I don't know why I was spared."

Roberts got her start in acting when she was just 20, and she's worked with some of the biggest names in the business since then.

"You hear some of these heart-wrenching, awful stories — and I have a daughter — it is heartbreaking," she said of the mounting allegations. "But it's not been part of my experience."

At least, she doesn't believe so.

However, when asked to think back to the days before her huge success, back to when she was a 21-year-old rising star in her box office breakout "Mystic Pizza," Roberts realized that she might have missed moments of misconduct.

"You know, it's funny you say that because perhaps I was subtly approached and didn't recognize it for what it was," she said. "I don't know."

Still, Roberts counts herself lucky that she can look at her career in Hollywood and describe it as "overwhelming positive."

Roberts' new film, "Wonder," hits theaters on Nov. 17.