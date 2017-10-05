See Julia Roberts act out 30 years of her movies with James Corden

share tweet pin email

Condensing decades of a film career into less than 10 minutes is one of "The Late Late Show" host James Corden's specialties. So who did he rope in for his latest assault on their body of work Wednesday night? None other than Julia Roberts!

The actress, who turns 50 later this month and has a new film, "Wonder," coming out in November, has been making movies since 1987 — which means she has a huge body of work.

Youtube Julia Roberts is still sassing the boutique employees in this re-creation of an iconic "Pretty Woman" with James Corden.

But that didn't stop Corden and Roberts from trying, along with help from a huge number of props including wigs (so many wigs!), pancakes, pizza, an apple, a bridal train, motorcycle helmets, file folders and more, to re-create some of those movies' most memorable moments.

Youtube Roberts, a giant bowl of spaghetti and Corden. What else do you need to say "Eat, Pray, Love"?

Of course, even as they're racing through a few seconds of classics like "Notting Hill," "Pretty Woman," "Eat Pray Love" and "Erin Brockovich," what we're really enjoying most is when they crack one another up. Corden's insistence that Roberts "drink the juice!" from "Steel Magnolias" nearly tips her over the edge, but once he slaps on a curly-headed Susan Sarandon wig for "Stepmom," Roberts really does need a tissue to cover her laughter.

It's a rollicking endurance race, and you won't want to miss a second ... especially the big finale in which both sing "Say a Little Prayer" from (where else?) "My Best Friend's Wedding." Check it out!

