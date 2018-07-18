Julia Michaels TODAY concert: What you need to know

Julia Michaels is coming to TODAY! The popular singer behind the EP "Nervous System," which features the hit songs "Issues" and "Uh Huh" will heat up TODAY with a performance on Rockefeller Plaza.
Details:
- Date: Friday, July 27
- Hashtag: #JuliaMichaelsTODAY
- Fan Passes: Click here to request a concert fan pass for you and a friend.
General Info:
Viewing is on a first-come, first-served basis on the TODAY plaza, located at 48th Street between Fifth and Sixth Avenues in New York City.
To get the best spot, fans should try to arrive by 5 a.m. Generally, concerts happen rain or shine.
Have more questions? Get all your Citi Concert Series questions answered with our TODAY FAQs.