Julia Louis-Dreyfus wins SAG Award while watching the show in her pajamas

You can't keep Julia Louis-Dreyfus down!

Sure, she might have been home recovering from treatment for breast cancer, but that doesn't mean the "Veep" star was about to fully sit out the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday.

After being awarded her eighth SAG Award (she's had 21 nominations for "Veep" and "Seinfeld" over the years), Louis-Dreyfus tweeted just how she was enjoying the ceremony:

I wish I could have been @SAGawards tonight but have to admit it's pretty fun to watch in my pj's. So honored to win. So proud to be a union member. So happy for my @VeepHBO bozos for winning ensemble award. Miss being at the table with you all. How was the chicken? — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) January 22, 2018

"Julia, we're thinking of you and we love you and we're happy to accept that actor [award] on your behalf," said Connie Britton who, with Mandy Moore, accepted the prize for outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series in her absence.

HBO Julia Louise-Dreyfus always has something to say as Selina Meyer on "Veep."

Louis-Dreyfus earned her ninth SAG later in the show when the cast of "Veep" won for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series.

Additionally, we now know when the actress is expected back to play Selina Meyer in the final season of "Veep": this summer!

Co-star Matt Walsh told Entertainment Weekly Sunday that she's been at table readings for the upcoming season already.

"'Veep' is on hiatus; we'll start filming in August and it will air in 2019," he said. "We've known for about a month. We've seen [Julia], she's done some table reads, she's doing well, she's finished her last chemo, she's in recuperation."

He added, "I would hide if I had an illness like that, but she's very brave and also better for it because she's helped other women and other women have supported her. It's a really unique, brave thing she's doing just by being so out there with it."

We couldn't agree more. Congratulations, Julia — we can't wait to see you back in charge again on "Veep"!

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.