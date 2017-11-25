Julia Louis-Dreyfus visits Chicago with husband amid cancer treatment

"Veep" star Julia Louis-Dreyfus was in Chicago, Illinois, for the Thanksgiving holiday and loving every minute of it.
The 56-year-old actress posted a snap on Instagram of the Windy City Thursday morning wishing everyone a happy holiday, and later took a stroll down memory lane with her husband, Brad Hall, visiting their former apartment near Lake Michigan on the city's north side where she wrote they “happily lived IN SIN." Louis-Dreyfus added the hashtag "#thankful."
In September, Louis-Dreyfus announced she was diagnosed with breast cancer the day after winning her sixth-consecutive Emmy for her role as Selina Meyer on the HBO hit series “Veep.” The star shared the news on Twitter, writing, "One in eight women get breast cancer. Today, I'm the one."
Julia Louis-Dreyfus' revelation of her breast cancer draws outpouring of supportPlay Video - 3:04
Family, friends and cast members have tried to keep her spirits up, recently posting videos to get her “psyched up,” for her third round of chemotherapy.
Aside from a visit to her old neighborhood, Louis-Dreyfus had another reason to visit Chicago: The couple’s son Charlie Hall plays basketball for Northwestern University. Older brother Henry, a musician, also seems to be on hand for the family gathering and posted his own family throwback to celebrate the holiday. Meanwhile, his mom shared a black-and-white video of her mustachioed son joking around in French.
It's truly a holiday to be thankful for and we wish Louis-Dreyfus a speedy recovery.