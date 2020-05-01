Julia Louis-Dreyfus teases reunion with 'Seinfeld' co-star while visiting 'Ellen'

“Tomorrow, in fact, I have a really special guest. I’ve gotten my friend, Jason Alexander is going to come on and we’re going to be talking about a show we made together called ‘Seinfeld,’” she said.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Louis-Dreyfus has been having remote talks with old co-stars each week on Instagram to help raise money for the charity Direct Relief.

Jerry Seinfeld, Jason Alexander, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Michael Richards caused audiences to roar with laughter for nine smash seasons. NBC via Getty Images

The Emmy-winning actress, known to legions of fans for her work as Elaine Benes on the legendary sitcom, then went into full comedic mode by spelling the show’s title when DeGeneres asked her to repeat the name of the program, as if she wasn’t familiar with it.

Louis-Dreyfus and DeGeneres kept up the charade when she remained serious while answering DeGeneres’ question about how long it was on — nine years.

“Oh, “I’m going to have to check that out,” a faux intrigued DeGeneres said.

Like any seasoned performers, Louis-Dreyfus and DeGeneres remained committed to the bit.

“It was me and this guy Jason and a guy named Jerry Seinfeld and another guy named Michael Richards,” she said. “You haven’t seen it. You watch it. You can find it on television if you look for it. I think it’s there.”

“So, it was called ‘Seinfeld’ and then there was a guy on it called Jerry Seinfeld? It was his character, Jerry Seinfeld?” DeGeneres asked, causing Louis-Dreyfus to confirm that, yes, the actor and the character were the same person with the same name.

“’Cause the writers were too lazy to come up with another name for the character, which is interesting. There was a lot of lazy writing,” the actress explained, tongue planted firmly in cheek.

Louis-Dreyfus, who won an Emmy for her work on the NBC series, as well as HBO's "Veep" and CBS' "The New Adventures of Old Christine," also took the bait from DeGeneres by saying the show was a drama that aired in the ‘50s.

“That’s why I haven’t seen it,” DeGeneres said.