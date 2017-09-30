Julia Louis-Dreyfus and her son thank supporters after her cancer diagnosis

share tweet pin email

Julia Louis-Dreyfus and her family shared sentimental appreciation for the outpouring of public support — and for each other — after the "Veep" star revealed her breast cancer diagnosis this past week.

The actress's oldest son, Henry Hall, 25, took to Twitter Friday afternoon with a throwback photo and a note to fans.

I couldn't be more thankful for the outpouring of support for my mom yesterday. Here's a picture of us taken last year. Love to you all. pic.twitter.com/Kd2QrE4Qb4 — Henry Hall (@henryhallmusic) September 29, 2017

Louis-Dreyfus responded to her son with an equally lighthearted and meaningful tweet.

I'm thankful, too. And also thankful for my dear boy with good manners. https://t.co/l8qH7Sgwvj — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) September 29, 2017

The actress revealed her cancer diagnosis on Twitter Thursday and since then, she's received an overwhelming response of love and well-wishes from politicians, celebrities and fans, including former Vice President Joe Biden, Lena Dunham, Ellen DeGeneres and Hillary Clinton.

Louis-Dreyfus' younger son joined in as well. Charlie Hall, 20, currently attends Northwestern University where he plays on the basketball team. The Northwestern men's basketball team tweeted at their teammate’s mom: “You’ve been there for us. Now we’re here for you.”

Despite her wide-ranging support, Louis-Dreyfus has the best care from those closest to her: family. Her husband of 30 years, Brad Hall, and their two children will certainly be her biggest fans throughout this journey.