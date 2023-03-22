Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ reaction to receiving *heavy* medal is one ‘Veep’ fans will love

Julia Louis-Dreyfus hilariously felt the weight of her honor when she was awarded the National Medal of Arts by President Joe Biden.

With her usual comic timing, the 5-foot-3-inch "Seinfeld" and "Veep" star pretended to be dragged down to the floor by the heavy medal after Biden draped it around her neck in a ceremony March 21 at the White House.

Louis-Dreyfus, 62, mouthed the word "wow" and then pursed her lips with a classic Selina Meyer look as Biden bestowed upon her the highest award given to artists and arts patrons by the federal government.

Who, me? Julia Louis-Dreyfus reacts to being awarded a 2021 National Medal of Art by President Biden during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House on March 21. Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images

A presenter at the event announced that the 11-time Emmy winner was honored "for her humor and wit that has helped to redefine American culture."

"As one of the most decorated comedic actors of our time, Julia Louis-Dreyfus has blazed a trail for women in comedy and across American life through her commitment to excellence and the power of her example," the presenter continued as Louis-Dreyfus looked like she was about to do her best incredulous Elaine "Get out!" impersonation from "Seinfeld."

Louis-Dreyfus is part of the group of 2021 recipients, who were not honored in a ceremony at the time due to the pandemic. Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images

The fictional former vice president then gave the actual former vice president a kiss and a hug with the medal around her neck.

Louis-Dreyfus also celebrated the moment with her family. She shared a photo on Instagram ahead of the ceremony with her sister Lauren Bowles and her two sons, Henry and Charlie Hall.

"Hanging out in DC," she wrote. "Might just drop by the White House later."

She is part of the group of 2021 honorees, whose ceremony was not held at the time due to the pandemic. Louis-Dreyfus is one of 12 recipients honored by the National Endowment for the Arts, joining a group that includes Bruce Springsteen, Mindy Kaling, Gladys Knight and Vera Wang.

The medal is the latest honor for Louis-Dreyfus, who was awarded the prestigious Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in 2018.