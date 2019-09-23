Julia Louis-Dreyfus didn't take the top honor as the best comedy actress at Sunday's 71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards — and that marked the biggest shocker of the night.

Despite being the odds-on favorite going into the event, the 58-year-old lost in an upset to another talented actress, "Fleabag's" Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Of course, no awards are ever guaranteed, but this win would have been unlike any other for the "Veep" star.

Taking the trophy for her last season as Selina Meyer on the HBO hit would have meant continuing a history-making streak and claiming a history-breaking honor.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus has a history of winning, but she came just shy of actually making history at Sunday night's Emmy Awards. Reuters/GettyImages

Louis-Dreyfus has claimed the best comedy actress award for each of the first six seasons of the series. So one more win would have not only kept that streak alive and celebrated her final season on the show following her harrowing battle with cancer, but it would have placed her in a league of her own as the only performer to have ever earned nine Emmys for acting.

Falling short of that made for a Emmy-night twist so surprising, her fans took to Twitter to air their disappointment.

I LOVE Fleabag but I thought this was Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ year. She came back from cancer to do the final season of Veep and completely slayed the final maniacal moments of Selina Meyer. pic.twitter.com/aDjjYsPvMx — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) September 23, 2019

The fact that @OfficialJLD did not win tonight made my heart sink a little. This season of @VeepHBO was an absolute masterpiece and it deserves every reward ever — Sarah Terese (@sarahh_teresee) September 23, 2019

And disappointment is putting it mildly.

The #Emmys should be cancelled FOR LIFE if they don’t complete Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ 7-season dynasty for #VEEP. pic.twitter.com/LlwIbIT2k8 — Jeff D Lowe+ Streaming Service (@JeffDLowe) September 22, 2019

But as one admirer pointed out, there was almost something fitting in Louis-Dreyfus coming so close and not quite grabbing the glory.

For anyone who adored Veep will realise that Julia Louis-Dreyfus not winning and making Emmy history is the most Veep/Selina Meyer thing to happen #Emmys pic.twitter.com/C4fdI1bj09 — michael phillips. (@_MPhillips96) September 23, 2019

"For anyone who adored Veep will realize that Julia Louis-Dreyfus not winning and making Emmy history is the most Veep/Selina Meyer thing to happen," the fan noted.

Besides, even after her defeat, Louis-Dreyfus can only be called a winner.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus' outstanding Emmy streak has come to an end. But if you ask her fans, her status as a winner remains unchanged. HBO

While she didn't break the record for most wins for any performer ever, she still shares historic bragging rights with small screen great Cloris Leachman — the only other performer to hold eight acting honors.

Louis-Dreyfus' tally includes another lead actress award (in 2008, for "The New Adventures of Old Christine) and a supporting actress win (from 1995, for "Seinfeld").

And her Emmy legacy goes way beyond that.

As an executive producer of "Veep," which capped off its farewell season in May, the beloved comedy star has three other golden grace statuettes.

Louis-Dreyfus has been nominated a total of 25 times, and the only thing that would be more shocking than the fact that she didn't win Sunday night would be if that number didn't continue to climb in the future.