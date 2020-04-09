Julia Louis-Dreyfus is disheveled without her glam team in hilarious PSA

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is giving us something we desperately needed right now. No, it's not toilet paper... it's a laugh!

The 59-year-old actress and comedian is starring in a new public service announcement from the state of California that is advocating for people to stay home to flatten the curve. But it's not about what she said that is so funny, it's about how she looked when she said it.

.@OfficialJLD you’ve never looked better. 💄



Let's bend the curve by staying home and keeping our distance, California. #StayHomeSaveLiveshttps://t.co/snYe5vmHg6 pic.twitter.com/inqU77IyRv — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) April 8, 2020

Admitting that her glam squad couldn't come over to do her hair and makeup, the "Veep" star decided to take matters into her own hands, and needless to say... it's quite a messy situation. With disheveled hair, horribly penciled-in eyebrows and garish blush, Dreyfus relayed a message we all need to be reminded of.

"You know, normally when I do a PSA like this, I have a hair and makeup team, a professional glam team who come and help me with my look," Dreyfus said while awkwardly applying her lipstick. "But today they're staying at home. They're staying safe and that's what I would like to ask you to do: please stay home."

The video clip had more than 848,000 views as of Wednesday evening. One person replied, "OMG you are hysterical! I’m screaming with laughter! You are my total idol!"

"Thank you! I needed this," wrote another.

As of Wednesday morning, California had 17,510 cases and 447 deaths from the coronavirus, according to NBC News reporting. California ranks as the fourth highest state with cases, following New York, New Jersey and Michigan respectively.