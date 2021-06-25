See Julia Louis-Dreyfus' anniversary message for husband Brad Hall

Love is in the air for Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Brad Hall after 34 years of marriage.

The former "Seinfeld" star celebrated her wedding anniversary Friday on Instagram by posting a sweet tribute to her writer-director husband, calling him "the love of my life."

Louis-Dreyfus, 60, shared two pics of her and Hall, 63, grinning next to each other as they enjoyed a dip at the beach. One photo shows the Emmy-winning funny lady giving her longtime love a sweet kiss on the cheek.

"34 years in, keeping our head above water," she joked in her caption, adding, "Love and love to the love of my life."

The couple, who tied the knot in 1987, met in the 1980s when they were both students at Northwestern University. Louis-Dreyfus auditioned for a theater production Hall was producing, and right away she knew Hall was the guy for her, the former "Veep" star told then-late-night host Craig Ferguson in 2013.

"There were a couple of moments, some of which I will not share,” she joked, according to a HuffPost story at the time. "But I would say that I knew almost immediately. It’s really the truth."

The pair share sons Henry and Charlie.

Both young men lent support to their famous mom after her breast cancer diagnosis, which she made public in September 2017. Months later, the siblings created a hilarious video of themselves lip-synching to Michael Jackson's 1983 hit Beat It" to celebrate their mom's last day of chemotherapy treatment.

Of course, Louis-Dreyfus' devoted husband was also right by her side during her treatment. In November 2017, the actor shared a pic of her and Hall visiting their old stomping grounds in Chicago.

"Our old apartment on the lake on the north side of Chicago where we happily lived IN SIN," she joked in the caption.

She added the hashtag #thankful.

