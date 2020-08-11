Watch 'Ozark' star impersonate Britney Spears and Gwen Stefani to perfection

Sign up for our newsletter

Julia Garner normally plays the quick-witted and slightly vulgar Ruth Langmore on the Netflix series “Ozark,” but in a recent interview with Jimmy Fallon, she showed off her other acting abilities — specifically, her spot-on impressions!

Garner appeared on “The Tonight Show” on Monday and explained she can impersonate pop stars Britney Spears and Gwen Stefani. She then proceeded to sing a few lines.

Her high-pitched voice for Spears and her breathy rendition of Stefani had us totally convinced! (The impersonations begin around 3:15 into the clip.)

Garner also had a sweet story about her first time visiting “The Tonight Show” — on a first date with her now-husband, Mark Foster, the lead singer of the band Foster the People.

“He was coming to New York and he was like, ‘Hey, do you want to come visit me on “Fallon”?’” Garner laughed.

“So like, I’ve never met you, but I’ve seen your show live," she told Fallon. “You’re a good-luck charm! And two years later, we’re married, so there you go!”

“The Tonight Show” hasn't been the only program to showcase a great Britney Spears impression this year.

"Saturday Night Live" featured player Chloe Fineman was slaying her impersonations this past season — including one hilarious Britney-inspired performance.

Fineman played Spears in a parody ad for MasterClass Quarantine Edition and did a playful impression of the singer’s outdoor workouts.