Who is Julia Fox? Here's everything you need to know about the woman dating Kanye West

In February 2021, Kim Kardashian West filed from divorce from Ye— formerly known as Kanye West — after seven years of marriage. In the months since then, Kardashian has been linked to Pete Davidson following her “Saturday Night Live” hosting gig last October.

West’s new whirlwind romance was not too far behind his ex. On Jan. 6, 2022, the news of his new fling was confirmed through a steamy magazine spread for Interview magazine and a corresponding story written by none other than his new love, actor Julia Fox.

Here’s everything you need to know about Fox and her budding romance with the rapper.

Who is Julia Fox?

Fox is a multi-hyphenate creative who has dabbled as an actor, artist, designer and writer. Entertainment Tonight reported that Fox, 31, was raised outside of Milan, Italy, before moving to New York City when she was six.

The 31-year-old is best known for her role in A24’s 2019 film “Uncut Gems,” starring opposite Adam Sandler as his girlfriend, Julia De Fiore, in her acting debut.

Julia Fox arrives at the LoubIllusions Party on Sept. 30, 2021. Victor Boyko / Getty Images For Christian Loubo

Fox opened up about the process of getting the role in a 2020 interview with Rolling Stone after meeting the film’s directors, Josh and Benny Safdie “in passing” and subsequently following them on social media to keep in touch. She told the story about how she got a call from Josh about the film, explaining, “He said he was making a movie and wanted me to play the girlfriend.”

“(Josh) would hit me up every few months and ask me for suggestions on the character,” she said. “Of course, I molded her to be what I wanted her to be, which conveniently was also what Josh wanted her to be…I knew I wanted to be in the film industry. And I’m not one to wait for things to be handed to me.”

Despite the role being her first foray into acting, Fox was nominated for the breakthrough actor award at the Gotham Awards in 2019.

Fox has followed multiple creative pursuits throughout her life. She has self-published two books of her photography, including 2016’s “PTSD” and 2015’s “Symptomatic of a Relationship Gone Sour: Heartburn/Nausea.”

Her other art projects include a 2017 multimedia exhibition titled “R.I.P. Julia Fox,” which included silk canvases painted with her own blood, according to HuffPost. She also co-founded the luxe knitwear company, Franziska Fox, with her friend Briana Andalore.

Does Julia Fox have a child?

The actor and West have one big thing in common: they're both parents. West shares four children with Kardashian West: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

Fox tied the knot with private pilot Peter Artemiev in 2018, but the couple separated in 2020. They welcomed their first child together on Jan. 17, 2021, a son named Valentino.

Julia Fox and Kanye West are seen in Greenwich Village on Jan. 04, 2022 in New York City. Gotham / GC Images

How did the couple meet?

In her story for Interview magazine, Fox said that when the couple met on New Year’s Eve in Miami, they had an “instant connection.”

“His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night,” she wrote. “We decided to keep the energy going and fly back to New York City to see ‘Slave Play.’ Ye’s flight landed at six and the play was at seven and he was there ON TIME. I was impressed.”

Fox said that after the play, they went to dinner at the New York City hotspot, Carbone, where West directed a photoshoot for the actor in the middle of the dining area, earning cheers from other patrons.

That was not the end of their second date night though. Fox said West had a “surprise” for her after dinner, which turned out to be a hotel suite with racks of clothes. She likened the grand gesture to a fairytale, writing, “It was every girl’s dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment.”

Everything with their romance has been “organic” so far, but Fox can’t predict where the future will take them.

She wrote, “I don’t know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I’m loving the ride."