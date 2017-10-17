Judith Light reveals secret to her 32-year marriage: living apart

share tweet pin email

Judith Light recently shared the unconventional secret to her long-lasting marriage to actor Robert Desiderio — and let's just say it's great for couples who need their space.

The pair, who tied the knot 32 years ago after four years of dating, continue to thrive because they live apart — she in New York City and he in sunny California, the "Transparent" star told People.

Getty Images Longtime loves Judith Light and Robert Desiderio say living apart has kept them together.

"It’s been the best," said Light, 68. "I highly recommend it. He loves California, and I would never ask him to leave there and he would never ask me to leave here."

The two met in the early 1980s when both were starring on the ABC soap "One Life To Live."

"He was the one who said, ‘You have to leave the soap, you have to go,'" explained the TV legend. "I said, 'Go? Where am I going? I’m living in the city of my dreams, the city that I love. I’m the girl from New Jersey, I got to be in New York.'"

The "Who's the Boss" alum said Desiderio, 66, was determined to move to California to advance their careers.

"I thought, 'I don’t drive. I don’t want to see sunshine every day. I want the rain. I want the snow. I want to put on my galoshes,''" shared Light.

The couple, who've maintained their long-distance love for decades, still manage to spend plenty of time together — especially when Light travels to Hollywood for work.

"Now, mind you, I go back and I shoot 'Transparent' and I’m there four or five months, so I’m there all the time, so then when I’m done there, I come back here and he’s flying here today, so we’re going to be together for a few days and then I’ll go back to California, so it really is this kind of supportive ...," said Light.

"We’re on each other’s team," added the actress.

And though their unique arrangement isn't for everyone, Light says it works beautifully for them.

"There’s a solid, different kind of intimacy that comes about out of this and the support for each other and each other’s lives," she said. "I think people need alone time. I know I’m one of those people that needs that."