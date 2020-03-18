We need some levity in these dark times!

That's just what Judi Dench is giving us in a message of hope on Twitter as coronavirus cases topped 200,000 worldwide Wednesday. The 85-year old actress delivered her thoughts to the masses while wearing adorable dog ears.

The silly clip was posted by Dench's daughter, Finty Williams, who shared the video alongside the caption, "Message from Ma..."

"Oh! There you are," her message began. "Just keep laughing. That's all we can do."

Dench's role as a dog is obviously a departure for the Oscar winner, who recently appeared in the film "Cats" as a feline friend.

Many people took to the comments to praise the moment, that has been viewed more than 1.5 million times.

"National. Treasure," wrote one person.

Another added, "I love this - exactly the attitude I’m taking. Thanks for sending this out x."

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, also took to social media to deliver some compassion, posting a hopeful message on Instagram as the world continues to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

"These are uncertain times. And now, more than ever, we need each other,'' they wrote. "We need each other for truth, for support, and to feel less alone during a time that can honestly feel quite scary.

"This moment is as true a testament there is to the human spirit,'' the couple added. "We often speak of compassion. All of our lives are in some way affected by this, uniting each of us globally. How we approach each other and our communities with empathy and kindness is indisputably important right now."