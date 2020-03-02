Judge Judy to end her show after 25 years — but she isn't leaving TV just yet

"I've had a 25-year-long marriage with CBS, and it's been successful," she said. "Next year will be our 25th season, silver anniversary, and CBS, I think, felt they wanted to optimally utilize the repeats of my program. Because now they have 25 years of reruns.

"So what they decided to do was to sell a couple of years' worth of reruns. But I'm not tired, so ‘Judy Justice’ will be coming out a year later."

Sheindlin, 77, would not reveal where the new show will air, although she did tease what’s to come.

"'Judge Judy,' you'll be able to see next year — a full year, all new shows," she said. "The following couple of years, you should be able to catch all the reruns that CBS has sold to the stations that are currently carrying 'Judge Judy,' and 'Judy Justice' will be going elsewhere. Isn't that fun?"

Sheindlin is the highest-paid TV personality, pulling in $47 million a year, according to The Hollywood Reporter, which also reports her show is seen by 9 million viewers each day.

In 2018, she told DeGeneres she had no plans to put down her gavel for good when asked about retiring from her program.

"What would you do every day?" she said. "This job, believe it or not, it's an anchor because it gives you someplace to go."