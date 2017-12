share tweet pin email

Best known as a successful producer and director of hit comedy films like “Trainwreck,” Judd Apatow started out as a stand-up comic, and now he’s returning to his roots in a Netflix special, “Judd Apatow: The Return,” where his topics include the challenges of binge-watching. He shows Kathie Lee and Hoda throwback photos of himself with comedy icons Martin Short and Roseanne.