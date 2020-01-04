Journalists apologize for rude comments about Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy

Two reporters apologized this week for rude comments they made on Twitter about the appearance of Beyoncé and Jay-Z's 7-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter.

It all started on Wednesday when rapper Megan Thee Stallion posted two fun, black and white photo booth shots of herself, Beyoncé and Blue Ivy ringing in the new year.

That's when Vanity Fair film critic K. Austin Collins chimed in, "I have a feeling the jay z face genes are about to really hit Blue Ivy and I feel so sorry for her."

Violet Lucca, a web editor for Harper's, replied to Collins' tweet, "They haven't already?"

"Or she'll just get plastic surgery at 16 a la Kylie Jenner and we'll all have to pretend that she always looked that way…I can't allow myself to feel too sorry for the incredibly rich!" Lucca added.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

Both journalists were immediately blasted for commenting on the 7-year-old's appearance.

"Why would an adult come out of their face and say anything negative about anyone’s child? Unbelievable is anything off limits? You never say anything negative about anyone’s child period!" said one Twitter response. "Look at her she’s beautiful and just hanging with mommy and Megan."

"This is a beautiful girl!" someone else replied.

Why would an adult come out of their face and say anything negative about anyone’s child? Unbelievable is anything off limits? You never say anything negative about anyone’s child period! Look at her she’s beautiful and just hanging with mommy and Megan — Skyz (@skyztr) January 2, 2020

Lucca and Collins apologized and have since deleted their offending tweets. However, since nothing ever truly goes away on the Internet, screenshots of their remarks continued to circulate on Twitter.

Since y’all wanna be bold and anti-Black on this app, especially when it comes to Blue Ivy: pic.twitter.com/8os61E12V8 — Clarkisha Kent (@IWriteAllDay_) January 1, 2020

"I'm sorry about the Blue Ivy tweet — bad joke, and black girls in particular deserve better," Collins tweeted Wednesday. When told by one user he should never have published the tweet, Collins responded: "you're right. Poor form on my end. Thanks all for calling it out."

Lucca apologized in tweets on Wednesday and Thursday.

"Sorry I was cleaning my apartment while this blew up...children of famous ought to be off limits, but time and again they haven't been. So I said something petty and have been called ugly, old, and a racist," she wrote in a tweet Wednesday night.

"We've been moved to the evil category and there's no way for us to get out of it," Lucca wrote. "I'm sure there will be plenty of people responding to this saying I'm playing the victim by pointing this out."

She added that she was "truly sorry to anyone who was reminded of past hurt" because of her comments.

"I truly believe Blue Ivy will go to the grave without knowing who I am, which is neither here nor there, but on the off chance she sees it—I'm sorry, young lady. You're gonna go far no matter what," Lucca tweeted.

While Blue Ivy was unfortunately dragged into headlines this week due to the mockery, next week is shaping up to be a fabulous one for Beyoncé's first born. She'll be celebrating her 8th birthday on January 7!

Happy birthday, Blue!