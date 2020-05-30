Actor Josh Lucas's ex-wife pens scathing Twitter post, accuses him of cheating

Jessica Ciencin Henriquez, the ex-wife of actor Josh Lucas, penned a note on Twitter accusing the actor of cheating. Lucas is known fo his roles in the films "Sweet Home Alabama," "A Beautiful Mind," "Hulk" and "Glory Road."

Henriquez, a writer and editor, shared the telling note through a screenshot on Twitter, captioning the post, "Exes are exes for a reason.”

Jessica Ciencin Henriquez and actor Josh Lucas attend the opening of "The Terms Of My Surrender" on Aug. 10, 2017 in New York City. Krista Kennell / Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan

"Having a child with someone makes you want to forgive them more than you normally would, it makes you believe they are better than they are,” she wrote. “But it takes a really s—t human to cheat on their partner (correction: now ex partner) in the middle of a pandemic. Thank you for reminding me why I left you in the first place."

Exes are exes for a reason. 😘 pic.twitter.com/rIRQw7QLDK — Jessica Ciencin Henriquez (@TheWriterJess) May 29, 2020

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Henriquez continued, adding, "I deserve better than this. Our son deserves better than this. And yes, I am airing this publicly because there are a lot of women accepting much less than they deserve because there are kids in the picture. You’re not stupid for hoping, for believing that people can change."

“I see you,” she ended the post.

The couple got married in March 2012 after announcing their engagement three months earlier. The two had their first child together in July of the same year, now 7-year-old Noah Rev.

Noah Rev Maurer, Josh Lucas and Jessica Ciencin Henriquez attend "The Boss Baby" premiere on March 20, 2017 in New York City. Sylvain Gaboury / Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan

According to PEOPLE, Henriquez filed for divorce from the "Sweet Home Alabama" star in January of 2014, which was finalized in October of the same year. Since their initial split, it’s reported that they have had an on and off again relationship while they were co-parenting their son.

Henriquez penned an essay for TIME in March 2018, sharing the difficulties of co-parenting with her ex-husband and stating that it “sucks.”

“We tried really hard to be the world’s friendliest exes and in photos it was believable, but in reality we were actually two people desperately clinging onto the fantasy of what we thought our family could look like,” she wrote. “It would take years to face the facts of separating. No matter how much my ex-husband and I love each other, how much we’ve forgiven one another and how much we’re willing to work together, divorce means we set fire to the fantasy.”

Lucas has yet to publicly respond to Henriquez's allegations.