Chadwick Boseman text to Josh Gad shows he knew 'how precious every moment was'

Count Josh Gad among the many who are devastated by the death of Chadwick Boseman.

The “Frozen” actor, who co-starred with Boseman in the 2017 film “Marshall,” took to Twitter over the weekend to share one of the final texts the "Black Panther" star sent him before he died from colon cancer.

Breaking my twitter silence to share some beauty. This was one of my final texts from the brilliant & once-in-lifetime talent, @chadwickboseman - take this in & celebrate life. He knew how precious every moment was. Tonight the Heavens received one of its most powerful angels. pic.twitter.com/Hj8Cb1IfZS — Josh Gad (@joshgad) August 29, 2020

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

"Breaking my twitter silence to share some beauty," Gad wrote. "This was one of my final texts from the brilliant & once-in-lifetime talent, @chadwickboseman — take this in & celebrate life. He knew how precious every moment was. Tonight the Heavens received one of its most powerful angels."

The text begins with Boseman talking about a rainy forecast in Los Angeles during the quarantine.

"But now that the rain has stopped and today's storm has cleared, I urge you to step outside and take a DEEP breath," Boseman wrote.

"Notice how fresh the air is right now, after our skies have had a 3 week break from the usual relentless barrage of fumes from bumper to bumper LA commuters, and now today's rain has given the City of Angels a long overdo and much-needed shower," he continued.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Boseman also urged Gad to step back and marvel at the world.

“Inhale and exhale this moment, and thank God for the unique beauties and wonders of this day. We should take advantage of every moment we can enjoy the simplicity of God's creation, whether it be clear skies and sun or clouded over with gloom."

A blessed memory pic.twitter.com/99lwZOshiS — Josh Gad (@joshgad) August 30, 2020

Gad’s tribute didn’t stop there, though. He posted a video of him, Boseman and Sterling K. Brown, who also starred in “Marshall,” singing the Boyz II Men classic “Motownphilly.”

“A blessed memory,” he captioned it.

Gad also mourned Boseman in a moving video he shared on Instagram over the weekend.

"There aren't words to express what an amazing human being Chadwick Boseman was. You come upon people in your life who are next-level good. This was a man who was beyond talented and was so unbelievably giving, not only as a performer, but as a human being,” he said while fighting back tears.

“Beyond just being Black Panther, Chadwick was T'Challa in real life. He was somebody who just gave and gave and gave and never stopped giving."

Gad said Boseman’s passing is just the latest bad news in a year that has been hard for so many people.

“2020 has been so devastating for so many reasons. This one hurts because it's taking away somebody who is honestly one of the greats,” he said.

“I don't know how to process this, but I want to send my love to his entire family and to all the fans out there. He's gonna be missed."

On Sunday, Gad also posted a montage of photos of them together.

"It’s been two days and my tears haven’t stopped flowing. It’s not simply the loss of a friend or an icon. It’s the loss of purity. The loss of hope. The loss of possibilities,” he wrote.

“Speaking over the weekend with a number of people he touched on a daily basis and simultaneously hearing the wails of a world who saw him in so many ways but most importantly, as a hero for the ages, has been the guiding light at the end of this dark tunnel," he wrote.

Gad wrote that he was doing his best to remember the good times the duo shared.

“As with any passing, we have to find our way though the grief of loss to reach the celebration of life. So, this morning, I have tried to replace the tears with smiles and revisit the many (but still too few) moments of joy I got to spend with my friend over the last few years. There will never be another #ChadwickBoseman so let’s make every gift he left us count."

Most liked Tweet ever.



A tribute fit for a King. #WakandaForever https://t.co/lpyzmnIVoP — Twitter (@Twitter) August 29, 2020

Boseman’s death stunned fans all over the world. The tweet on his account announcing his death is the most-liked post in Twitter’s history. His death was also at the center of Sunday night’s MTV Video Music Awards.

"Before we get into the music tonight we need to take the time to talk about the devastating loss of Chadwick Boseman, an actor whose talent and passion is a true inspiration to all the fans he touched and everyone he encountered," host Keke Palmer said at the top of the broadcast.

"We dedicate tonight's show to a man whose spirit touched so many. He is a true hero, not just on screen but in everything he did. His impact lives forever."