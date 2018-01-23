share tweet pin email

Jordin Sparks knows how to rock a baby bump.

The 28-year-old singer, who is expecting her first child with husband Dana Isaiah in the spring, recently took to Instagram to show off her new curves.

“It was so gorgeous outside today! It was perfect for a mini-shoot, I felt cuuute!!” Sparks wrote, alongside a series of fun, casual photos of herself dressed in jeans, a black and yellow blouse, black hat and sneakers.

The (likely exhausted) mom-to-be noted that lately it’s felt like a “chore” to post anything on social media. “I'll open the app and have something ready and then say 'meh.' Lol I've really just been enjoying time with my husband and the fascination of this new life growing inside me,” said Sparks.

The American Idol winner and Isaiah, a model, announced last fall that they are expecting a boy. The couple was secretly married last summer.

Already, Sparks said she can feel herself “changing in the best way possible,” adding “I love my new curves!”

Her fans gushed on Instagram how beautiful Sparks looked in the photos she posted.

“You are glowing! You’ll be a great mama,” wrote one person. “

Another added, "You’re so beautiful and even more beautiful pregnant!”