Having decades of dancing experience is no guarantee of taking home the mirrorball trophy on "Dancing With the Stars." But in the case of Jordan Fisher, who's been singing, dancing and acting pretty much since childhood ... let's say it didn't hurt.

That's because Fisher and dancing partner Lindsay Arnold are the winners of the show's 25th season mirrorball trophy!

WireImage Lindsay Arnold and Jordan Fisher hoist their trophies after winning "Dancing With the Stars" on Tuesday.

Lindsey Sterling and Frankie Muniz came in second and third, respectively.

"The mirrorball is so amazing," Fisher, 23, told People magazine shortly after his win Tuesday night. "This is so freaking cool. But the coolest part is having what we got to establish, a bond and trust and love for each other that exceeds so much in life and that’s a thing that I'm taking away from this for sure."

He said he'll put the trophy as a centerpiece at the Thanksgiving dinner table.

"It's beyond anything I could have ever imagined," Arnold said; it was her first trophy as a pro on the show. "I've come close and to finally take it with Jordan means more than I could ever say."

There arenât words to describe the feeling of going through BATTLE with my SISTER. Putting in all the time and effort and energy for 12 weeks, then to be rewarded for it after having the most incredible time?! Unbelievable. This is for you all. Thank you thank you thank you. pic.twitter.com/n1rrOW5QvH — Jordan Fisher (@Jordan_Fisher) November 22, 2017

Fisher began his performance career while in 5th grade, and has gone on to release albums and songs, appear on shows like "The Secret Life of the American Teenager" and "Teen Wolf," and on Broadway in "Hamilton."

Two weeks ago he had a scratched cornea, and during their time on the show Arnold injured her leg. But both bounced back.

"We're both just sort of blinded and perma-smile and stoked about everything right now," said Fisher.

He added, "There aren't words you can use to express — there's something about putting in 12 weeks of work and time and energy and blood and sweat and tears into something and being rewarded like this at the end of the day."

Congratulations to them both!

