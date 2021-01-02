Jonathan Van Ness shares never-before-seen photos with husband Mark Peacock

Jonathan Van Ness is opening up about his relationship with his husband, Mark Peacock, following their secret 2020 wedding.

The “Queer Eye” star took to Instagram on Saturday to share a series of photos of the couple, using the caption to tell a brief history of their relationship.

“We went on a date in London, which turned into more dates whilst I was on comedy tour,” Van Ness wrote. “At the end of that time I was taking my mom, aunt & friends on a mini break to Amsterdam. I wanted @marklondon to come with but, was it a bit intense to ask Mark to come after a couple weeks worth’s of dates to come meet my mom & and friends on a mini break? Maybe so, but something about Mark felt different and I’m quite sure he felt the same." (Swipe right below to see all the cute pics.)

The 33-year-old continued, writing, “Here’s some of my favorite moments together and here’s to making many more.”

Van Ness thanked fans and friends for their kind words following the news of his nuptials, adding, “Thanks so much for your support and love for us!! Love y’all!!”

Who is Jonathan Van Ness's husband?

Peacock hails from the United Kingdom and has worked at the magazine Men's Health UK, according to a Twitter bio that appears to belong to him. He once even posed for the cover in December 2013. “I can’t believe this @MensHealthUK cover was 2 yrs ago this month,” he tweeted back in 2015.

On New Year's Day, Peacock shared a post of his own after news of his relationship with Van Ness broke, adding a carousel of adorable snaps of the couple together throughout the year.

“2020 brought on more changes than I’ve ever been a part of before,” he wrote. “I left London and moved across the Atlantic, got dressed up for numerous seriously hilarious zoom quizzes, re-discovered a love for gardening, learn to drive on the left, got married to my soulmate and one true love @jvn and adopted a little Jack Russell called Pablo and entered a family with 4 amazing cats.”

Peacock continued, adding, “2020 brought so much pain and sorrow for folks that’s in so many ways heartbreaking to see but I sure do hope some of the love I’ve found this year can make its way into the world in 2021, 2020 might almost be over but it sure won’t be be forgotten. 2021, I’m ready for you.”

Van Ness revealed his big news on Dec. 31, 2020 in an Instagram post reflecting on 2020. (Van Ness identifies as gender nonbinary but his preferred pronouns are he/him/his.) The “Over the Top” author shared a carousel of photos from his highlights throughout the year, including the one big moment that even his co-stars kept secret!

In the midst of the slideshow of images, Van Ness shared a photo of him alongside his partner smiling in coordinating white blazers, writing in the caption, “I got married to my best friend & have a loving partner to continue building my life with.”