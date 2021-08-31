Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel take 'special' trip to Hawaii — see pics

Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel are still going strong, and he's now shared some photos from a trip to Hawaii on Instagram.

The "Property Brothers" co-host and the "New Girl" star appear in pictures posted by Scott earlier this week. "There are those times when we feel the need to hold our loved ones even closer," Scott wrote in the caption. "This was a much needed, special trip." He added the hashtag #ConnectingWithNature.

Be sure to click on all the images to get a quick glimpse into paradise:

Scott, 43, tagged Kualoa Ranch, which is on Oahu. The ranch has a "Jurassic Adventure Tour," which takes visitors to movie sets around the island, and just might explain that last photo ... of some giant bones and a skull!

That pic is actually of a location used by filmmakers, and it's on a part of the ranch's property, so it's not as if they just stumbled on a random giant ossuary. (Though maybe it's a visual callback to Deschanel's sister, Emily, who starred on the forensic medical series "Bones.")

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott in paradise, aka Hawaii jonathanscott / Instagram

As for the rest of the pics, Scott and Deschanel, 41, look happy and relaxed. They've been dating since 2019, when they met on the set of a "Carpool Karaoke" segment.

"Who knew that two years ago, walking into the Carpool Karaoke offices, I'd meet you and my life will change forever," Scott wrote in an Instagram post earlier this month celebrating their second anniversary. "(T)hank you for making everything better @zooeydeschanel (time really does fly when you’re having the most fun!)."

And it seems like they're still having the most fun!

