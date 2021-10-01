Jonathan Scott, Zooey Deschanel had 'the most fun' on Halloween-themed outing

Sweethearts Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel are stepping out on the town, and out into Disneyland!

They shared photos of their recent outing on Instagram, and boy, do they look both adorable. In one of the pictures taken at the "happiest place on Earth," Deschanel, 41, poses with Scott, 43, in front of Goofy in a skeleton costume, Donald Duck dressed up in a pumpkin, and Pluto hanging out on the side.

Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel goof around at Disneyland. Richard Harbaugh / Disneyland Resort via Getty Images

"I had the most fun this weekend with @jonathanscott at @disneyland," Deschanel wrote in the caption.

Replied Scott in the comments, "You’re ALWAYS fun to act like a kid around."

The second Disney image has them posing next to a giant winking Mickey Mouse-carved jack-o'-lantern.

Scott and Deschanel are ready for Halloween at Disneyland! Richard Harbaugh / Disneyland Resort via Getty Images

The pair, who met while shooting a "Carpool Karaoke" segment in 2019, also know how to clean up nice. Scott shared a red carpet photo from an Academy Museum of Motion Pictures and Vanity Fair event this week on his Instagram page, noting, "Whenever I have a chance to brush off the sawdust and escape the plaid…I’m happy to. ESPECIALLY if it’s with my (heart emoji)."

Deschanel and Scott at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures and Vanity Fair premiere party on Wednesday. Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images

Scott and Deschanel have been stepping out together a lot, for both official engagements like the Creative Arts Emmys in September or a special trip to Hawaii in August. But so far, they are not engaged or making marriage plans ... at least, not that we know yet.

"My personal life is my personal life and I don't talk about it," Scott, who stars on HGTV's "Property Brothers" with his twin, Drew, said during a radio interview last November. "But it's, I don't know, it’s the rumor mill that swarms around."

