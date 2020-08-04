Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel celebrate anniversary of the day they met

Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel are celebrating the one-year anniversary of the day they first met.

Deschanel took to Instagram Tuesday to share a pair of sweet pics of herself cozying up to the "Property Brothers" star — and gushed that she wanted to spend "a million billion more" years by his side.

"One year ago today I met this kind, caring, hilarious, generous, creative, nerdy, handsome and all around incredible human. I am so grateful for every smile, kiss, hug, snuggle, laugh, scrabble game, escape room, breakfast, lunch and dinner we share together," wrote the former "New Girl" star.

"Even during the weirdest year for humanity I want a million billion more with you," she added.

Not to be outdone, Scott shared his own video on Instagram featuring images from the couple's first blissful year together, including pics of them spending time together during the 2019 holiday season.

"How time flies when you’re having the best time of your life. Who would’ve known that exactly one year ago my life would change forever. When I count my blessings, I count you twice," he wrote.

Sparks flew when the pair first met while filming a "Carpool Karaoke" segment alongside their famous siblings, Drew Scott and Emily Deschanel.

"I thought I was playing it cool. I didn't think anything of it. The producer said I was flirting so bad, so hard they had to cut a bunch of that out," Jonathan Scott revealed in April on the "At Home with Linda & Drew Scott" podcast.

"You were very gentlemanly!" Deschanel replied, before confessing she was flirting too.

Deschanel also shared that she was a "Property Brothers" fan before she met her beau.

"I liked the show before I met you guys," said Deschanel, adding, "I wasn’t creeping on you or anything."