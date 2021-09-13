Zooey Deschanel 'so proud' of 'handsome man' Jonathan Scott for Emmy nomination

Zooey Deschanel is one proud girlfriend.

The actor sent her beau, "Property Brothers" star Jonathan Scott, a sweet shoutout on Instagram after attending the Creative Arts Emmys with her boyfriend over the weekend.

Scott, 43, and his twin brother, Drew, scored a nomination in the outstanding structured reality program category for their HGTV show “Property Brothers: Forever Home.” The show ended up losing to "Queer Eye," but Deschanel is still in awe of her boyfriend's accomplishments.

"So proud of this handsome man @jonathanscott getting nominated for an EMMY! A few snaps from our afternoon," she wrote, sharing a series of photos from their special date night.

Scott clearly appreciated the actor's gesture and replied in the comments section, writing, "You’re the sweetest and the cutest!"

The HGTV star also posted a cute video on his Instagram story that showed him giving his girlfriend a sweet kiss on the top of her head as the couple posed for a few photos. "Glammin it up with my baby for the Creative Arts Emmys," he captioned the short clip.

How cute are they?! jonathanscott/ instagram

The couple attended the awards show with Drew and his wife, Linda Phan. Scott posted a photo of their fun night out on his Instagram page.

"What a lovely evening with some of my favorite people to celebrate all the hard work it takes behind the scenes to put these shows together. I’m a very lucky fella," he wrote.

Scott and Deschanel celebrated their second anniversary last month, and Scott sent his girlfriend a loving message on Instagram.

"Who knew that two years ago, walking into the Carpool Karaoke offices, I’d meet you and my life will change forever. Thank you for making everything better @zooeydeschanel (time really does fly when you’re having the most fun!)," he wrote.

The same month, the couple took a trip to Hawaii, and Scott shared a series of photos from their romantic getaway.

"There are those times when we feel the need to hold our loved ones even closer. This was a much needed, special trip," he captioned the post.