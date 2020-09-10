Jonathan Scott says he 'struck gold' quarantining with Zooey Deschanel

While quarantining together may push some couples to the edge, it’s worked out well for Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel.

On Wednesday’s episode of E!’s “Daily Pop,” the “Property Brothers” star said he has no complaints about hanging out at home with the former “New Girl” star.

"I kind of struck gold because quarantining with Zooey, she is this incredible chef," he said. "So, she makes the most fantastic meals every day. She also loves board games. We even did a virtual escape room the other night, which was a lot of fun."

Scott, 42, said Deschanel, 40, who is also a singer, “plays music all the time."

"So, really it's been nice to have this sort of forced break,” the children's book author added.

The couple met in 2019 while shooting an episode of “Carpool Karaoke.”

"I thought I was playing it cool. I didn't think anything of it,” Scott said in April on the "At Home with Linda & Drew Scott" podcast. “The producer said I was flirting so bad, so hard they had to cut a bunch of that out.”

Drew also appeared on “Daily Pop” and said things are going equally well for him and wife Linda during quarantine, as they fill their days cooking and doing yoga.

"For my wife, Linda, and me, we've actually really enjoyed our time together," he said. "Because, we're always usually on the road, we're on a plane every two days. So, we haven't flown since the beginning of March."

Jonathan and Drew may be holing up, but fans can still see them, since they returned to the small screen on Wednesday’s season seven premiere of HGTV's "Brother vs. Brother.”

Drew said working with his brother is a natural fit.

"We love spending time together. Our family is very close," he said on “Daily Pop.” "Since we were little kids, we just always loved to compete and it’s not knocking each other down. It's sort of pushing each other to do better."