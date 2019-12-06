Jonathan Scott opens up about his relationship with Zooey Deschanel

Sign up for our newsletter

Jonathan Scott is dishing details about his new relationship with Zooey Deschanel.

The "Property Brothers" star and the actress were first linked in August, when they filmed a "Carpool Karaoke" segment together. Since then, the couple has slowly started making their relationship public, posting sweet photos of each other on their respective social media accounts.

Now Scott is sharing a few tidbits about his budding relationship with fans. During an interview with DailyMailTV, the HGTV star said that he and Deschanel fell hard for each other, very quickly.

'We worked together on Carpool Karaoke. That was the very first time we’d ever met, And it was, not gonna lie, it was simultaneous sparks. It was unlike anything I’ve ever experienced and it was pretty special," he said.

The couple had some spooky fun over Halloween, and attended the wedding of Scott's brother, JD.

They made their red carpet debut last month at the Critics’ Choice Documentary Awards in Brooklyn, New York.

Splash

With Christmas a few weeks away, Scott said he's looking forward to spending quality time with loved ones.

"Definitely gonna be spending much time together as a family and caroling, and baking and all the good stuff," he said.

The 41-year-old revealed that he's a big fan of one very special Christmas movie co-starring his girlfriend.

"'Elf' is one of my favorite Christmas movies," he said.

Deschanel starred in one of Scott's favorite Christmas movies. Alamy Stock Photo

Deschanel recently put her singing skills to use on the "Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show" and Scott made sure to tune in.

"I thought it was fantastic," he said.