Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel have big plans for the holidays.

During a recent interview with "Entertainment Tonight," Scott and his twin brother, Drew Scott, discussed their family's upcoming holiday plans.

“It’s exciting," the "Celebrity IOU" star said. “This will be the first Christmas of Zooey and I having it at our house, so we’re going to host everybody.”

Drew Scott noted that he's been hosting the festive family gathering at his house for the last five years, and now it's brother's turn.

“That’s the big thing we’ve discovered,” Jonathan Scott said. “The older we get, the more important that time with family and friends are.”

As for who's cooking, Scott said Deschanel will be the one to throw it down in the kitchen. Like Drew Scott's wife, Linda Phan, and Phan's mom, they are all experts when it comes to food.

“I enjoy cooking,” Scott said. “But I wouldn’t be able to do one percent of what Zooey could do.”

“I’m simple,” Drew Scott added. “I’ll cook one simple thing but they create like 16 dishes and desserts and all these things. I’m like, ‘Oh, I just made this loaf.’”

Jonathan Scott and Deschanel, who have been dating for a little over three years now, are both big fans of the holiday season.

“It’s great because we both just really enjoy pretty much all the Christmas stuff and, you know, baking and eating Christmas food," Deschanel told TODAY in December 2021. "And he likes singing too. I mean, we have so many (holiday traditions) because we both just enjoy Christmas a lot."

In the 2022 summer issue of Drew + Jonathan Reveal, the couple talked about their newly renovated Los Angeles home, which comes equipped with a grand sitting room — complete with a grand piano in the middle of the room.

Scott gifted the piano to Deschanel one Christmas.

“One of my favorite things is coming home to Zooey playing music,” he said in the issue.