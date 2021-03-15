Jonathan Scott shares selfie with his 'perfect person' Zooey Deschanel

Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel are still head over heels in love.

The "Property Brothers" star shared a cute selfie of the couple over the weekend, calling the "New Girl" alum his "perfect person."

The black-and-white image finds Scott, 42, and Deschanel, 41, outside, smiling in front of a tree. The HGTV star wears a ball cap, while his girlfriend sports a large straw hat.

"What a perfect day with my perfect person 🥰 #BackToNature #SunnySkiesAhead," Scott wrote in his caption.

Fans noted how happy the pair looked together.

"I love you two together!!! You can tell in pictures that there is so much love for you both. 🦋😘😘❤️" one gushed in the comments.

The couple were just as sweet together onscreen in December when Deschanel made her HGTV debut alongside Scott and his brother Drew in the season two premiere of "Celebrity IOU."

Of course, it wasn't the first time the couple have appeared onscreen together. They actually met in August 2019 while filming an episode of "Carpool Karaoke."

Though others saw sparks flying between the pair, they both claimed not to notice. "I thought I was playing it cool. I didn't think anything of it. The producer said I was flirting so bad, so hard they had to cut a bunch of that out," Scott said last April on his fellow Property Brother's podcast, "At Home with Linda & Drew Scott."

"You were very gentlemanly!" Deschanel replied on the podcast.

The couple ended up spending much of 2020 quarantining together — and to hear Scott tell it, they had a blast together while locked down at home.

"I kind of struck gold because quarantining with Zooey, she is this incredible chef," Scott told E!’s “Daily Pop,” in September. "So, she makes the most fantastic meals every day. She also loves board games. We even did a virtual escape room the other night, which was a lot of fun."

He added that Deschanel, who's also singer, “plays music all the time."

"So, really it's been nice to have this sort of forced break,” he said.

In January, Deschanel shared an adoring tribute to Scott, calling him her "2020 MVP."

"My 2020 MVP was this guy, who always made me feel happy in spite of a weird and uncertain year," the actor captioned two Instagram pics showing her embracing her beau.

"Hoping 2021 is full of silver linings for everyone," she added.