Jonathan Scott says girlfriend Zooey Deschanel 'brings out the best' in him

The Property Brothers are kicking off the new year with the launch of their magazine, "Reveal," but that's not the only exciting development in Drew and Jonathan Scott's lives.

Jonathan Scott, in particular, is excited to be starting 2020 with new girlfriend Zooey Deschanel by his side.

"I will admit she brings out the best in me," Jonathan said on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna Thursday. "She makes me want to be the best version of myself."

The "Property Brothers" star, 41, and the actress, 39, made their red carpet debut in November at the Critics’ Choice Documentary Awards in Brooklyn, New York, four months after they filmed a "Carpool Karaoke" segment together in August.

"That was the very first time we’d ever met, and it was, not gonna lie, it was simultaneous sparks," he told Daily Mail last month. "It was unlike anything I’ve ever experienced and it was pretty special."

Things have only gotten better from there for the couple.

"It's been amazing,'' Jonathan said Thursday. "What (better) way to start off 2020 (than) with a whole new path in life."

Scott's twin and fellow "Property Brothers" star Drew Scott says the effect Deschanel has had on his brother is obvious.

"See this smile? I haven't seen him smile like this in a very long time, and I think it's amazing to see him so happy,'' Drew said on TODAY.

"People keep saying, 'Jonathan, you feel so alive and I'm like, 'Was I a dud before?'" Jonathan joked.

The couple have already had plenty of memorable times together, including some spooky fun on Halloween, a getaway weekend in Las Vegas, and a blast at the the wedding of Scott's brother, JD.