Jonathan Scott responds to rumors that he and Zooey Deschanel are engaged

Wedding bells aren’t in the cards just yet for Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel.

The 42-year-old “Property Brothers” star addressed rumors that he was engaged to the 40-year-old actor during an interview on SiriusXM’s “The Covino & Rich Show” on Friday.

“I’m pretty confident that I will ask my girlfriend to marry me before I tell a reporter that I’m going to tell her,” Scott said. “My personal life is my personal life and I don’t talk about it. But it's, I don't know, it’s the rumor mill that swarms around.”

The TV personality says the media speculation about his relationship and personal life has turned into an inside joke between him and his brother and "Property Brothers" co-star, Drew Scott.

“We were actually laughing because almost every story that comes out is ‘Drew gives permission for Jonathan to wed Zooey’ or ‘Drew gives his nod to the relationship,’” Scott continued. “And so we coined the phrase, we were laughing, we’re like ... so is Drew my brother-daddy? Does he have to approve everything that happens in my life? I don't understand why this is news.”

Scott and Deschanel met for the first time on the set of the Apple TV series “Carpool Karaoke” in August 2019. The Scott brothers were paired with Deschanel and her sister, “Bones” actor Emily Deschanel, to sing a mashup of two pop classics, "Baby, It's Cold Outside" and Britney Spears' "... Baby One More Time."

"I thought I was playing it cool. I didn't think anything of it,” Scott said last April on his brother’s podcast, “At Home with Linda & Drew Scott.” “The producer said I was flirting so bad, so hard they had to cut a bunch of that out."

Their romance blossomed quickly and they went public with their relationship four months later, when they made their red carpet debut in November 2019 at the Critics' Choice Documentary Awards in Brooklyn, New York.

A year into their relationship, the couple has been able to quarantine together. Scott told E! during a September segment of “Daily Pop” that he had no complaints about the situation.

"I kind of struck gold because quarantining with Zooey, she is this incredible chef," he said. "So, she makes the most fantastic meals every day. She also loves board games. We even did a virtual escape room the other night, which was a lot of fun."

He added, “So, really it's been nice to have this sort of forced break.”