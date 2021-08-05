Jonathan Scott celebrates anniversary with Zooey Deschanel with pics from 1st meeting

Jonathan Scott celebrated his second anniversary with his girlfriend Zooey Deschanel by sharing cute throwback shots from the day they met in 2019.

The "Property Brothers" star, 43, posted a gallery of behind-the-scenes images Wednesday on Instagram from a special holiday-themed segment of "Carpool Karaoke" that featured the future lovebirds and their famous siblings, Drew Scott, 43, and "Bones" actor Emily Deschanel, 44.

In Jonathan Scott's first pic, the quartet cuddles together on a sofa as a portrait of "The Late Late Show" host James Corden hangs above them on a wall.

That's followed by an adorable GIF of the foursome dancing next to a car. Jonathan Scott is hoisting Zooey Deschanel, 41, above the ground in his arms as he sways from side to side.

The gallery ends with a more recent shot showing the "New Girl" alum planting a kiss on Jonathan Scott's cheek.

"Who knew that two years ago, walking into the Carpool Karaoke offices, I’d meet you and my life will change forever 🥰 " Jonathan Scott gushed in his caption. "thank you for making everything better @zooeydeschanel ❤️ (time really does fly when you’re having the most fun!)."

Zooey Deschanel sent some sweetness right back to her beau in the comments of his post.

"And I ALWAYS have fun with you! 😍," she wrote.

Zooey Deschanel also paid tribute to Scott in her own anniversary post on Instagram. Next to a selfie of the couple looking as happy as can be, she wrote, "2 years and still my favorite 😍."

Scott responded, "🥰 I knew two years ago that you were gonna change my life 😘."

The happy couple, who spent much of 2020 quarantining together, opened up in April 2020 about how smitten they were with one another when they first met.

"I thought I was playing it cool. I didn't think anything of it. The producer said I was flirting so bad, so hard they had to cut a bunch of that out," Scott said when he and Deschanel appeared on his Drew Scott's podcast, "At Home with Linda & Drew Scott."

"You were very gentlemanly!" replied Deschanel, who admitted she had flirted back.

They've also showered each other with affection on social media ever since they got together.

This past April, Deschanel honored Scott's 43rd birthday in a heartfelt — and humorous — tribute.

Scott is a "kind, sweet, wonderful, hilarious, clever, generous, caring, handsome gentleman who sometimes orders pizza and grilled cheese at one meal," she wrote next to a photo of him.

She added, “I don’t want to seem sappy or hyperbolic but the simple truth is: I’m the luckiest girl in the world."

Just the month before, Scott shared a cute selfie with Deschanel calling her "my perfect person."