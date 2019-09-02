A teen battling cancer just got a pretty "Cool" surprise.

Lily Jordan had been planning on going to a recent Jonas Brothers concert in Hershey, Pennsylvania, but she couldn’t make it because of her chemotherapy treatments.

So, she wrote a note to the band on Instagram, explaining her situation.

“I was supposed to be at your Hershey concert tomorrow but instead I’m across the street doing chemo,” she wrote to the singers. “If y’all wanted to pop in I’ll give you my room #.”

Her post went viral, and the next day, her wish came true: Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas stopped by her room at the Penn State Children’s Hospital to hang out with her and take photos.

The teen was over the moon.

“We saw your message, we had to come over,” Joe Jonas said in a sweet video posted by the Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.

Jordan was also thrilled to meet Prinyanka Chopra Jonas, who came along for the visit with her husband, Nick.

The group asked if they could dedicate a song to her at their concert that night, and Jordan picked "S.O.S," a single from their second studio album.

She also gave a handmade bracelet to Joe Jonas and asked him to pass it along to his wife, “Game of Thrones” star Sophie Turner.

Jordan posed for photos with the band.

The teen was all smiles as they chatted and posed for photos, and after their visit, she thanked her friends on social media for helping make it happen.

"Wow. The power of social media you guys. YOU did this. YOU made my crappy chemo session into something incredibly special and unforgettable," she wrote on Instagram. "Thank you thank you thank you @jonasbrothers for taking time out of your day to come pay me a visit. Literally made my life."