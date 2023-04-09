Jonas Brothers dish on their 'unspoken rule' in parenting

After the band's breakup in 2013 and reconciliation in 2019, the Jonas Brothers are now sharing what’s off-limits in their family.

Joe, Kevin, and Nick Jonas appeared on SiriusXM Friday, April 7 and talked about their "unspoken rule" when it comes to parenting.

When asked if Joe and Nick Jonas have reached out to their older brother for parenting advice since becoming fathers, Kevin Jonas said, "We really don't give each other advice about family. It's kind of an unspoken rule. We just do our own thing. Do it your way."

Nick Jonas said that it's been "a really healthy thing that we never really spoke about" and encouraged other siblings to do the same.

"The last thing you want to hear from your siblings is how to parent your child," he said during the interview. "I think we all sort of understand that and just say, ‘You do your thing. I’m just gonna show up and be Uncle Nick,’ and that’s how it goes."

Joe, Kevin, and Nick Jonas are all proud dads to daughters.

Kevin Jonas shares two daughters with his wife Danielle, who he married in 2009: Alena, 9, and Valentina, 6. Joe Jonas also shares two daughters with his wife, “Game of Thrones” star Sophie Turner, after the couple wed in 2019: Willa, 2, and a second daughter born in 2022, whose name has not yet been shared.

Nick Jonas is the most recent of the brothers to become a father. The singer and his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who he married in December 2018, welcomed their 1-year-old daughter Malti Marie via surrogate in January 2022.

During a recent appearance on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM show “Radio Andy” in April, the brothers also discussed when they dole out feedback to each other, as well as what they don’t talk about to keep the peace.

“I think there are times we critique each other or we give unwanted feedback on certain things," Nick Jonas said. "It’s the thing that every single sibling group goes through, which is you don’t want to hear what your sibling thinks you should be doing better."

The 30-year-old then shared what has changed in their family since all three members became fathers.

"As we became parents, we basically set up a rule that was ‘No feedback. No advice,'" he added. "You go and do your journey, do your thing, and I’m going to do mine.' And it’s the healthiest way forward.”

Nearly four years after their last album "Happiness Begins" came out, the group's newest record, aptly titled “The Album,” is set to debut on May 12.

Ahead of the record’s release, the Grammy-nominated band spoke to TODAY’s Craig Melvin about how the songs reflect where the brothers are in their lives today, with Nick Jonas calling the album the “the most quintessential Jonas Brothers.”

The youngest of the trio referenced the band's six-year break during the conversation with Craig, explaining, “It was a win for us as a family and important at that time.”

As for the new album, Nick Jonas said, "I think this one does a good job of embodying kind of where we are as fathers, where we are as husbands and just brothers."