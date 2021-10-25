Jonas Brothers set to get roasted in new Netflix special

The Jonas Brothers are ready to get roasted, just in time for Thanksgiving.

Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas have announced an hourlong comedy special, "Jonas Brothers Family Roast," which premieres Nov. 23 on Netflix.

"It's a one-of-a-kind comedy special that celebrates the universal truth that no one can get under your skin quite like your family," Nick Jonas said in a promotional video released Monday.

The special will be hosted by "Saturday Night Live" star Kenan Thompson, with guest appearances from "SNL" star Pete Davidson, musician John Legend, former One Direction member Niall Horan, comedian Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias, TV host Lilly Singh and actor Jack Whitehall.

“You’ll see the multiplatinum global superstars the Jonas Brothers like you’ve never seen them before through sketches, songs, games, and special guests — all to give them a roasting they’ll never forget,” Netflix stated in a press release.

Alongside the upcoming roast special, the Jonas Brothers have been working on their debut memoir, "Blood," written with Neil Strauss. The book will alternate between the points of view of Joe, Kevin and Nick throughout their careers.

