It's not even Halloween yet, and the Jonas Brothers are already in the Christmas spirit.

The band released the original holiday song "I Need You Christmas" on Friday, taking a nostalgic look back at holidays spent waiting for Santa to come down the chimney and spending time with family and friends around the fire.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

"With having such a crazy year, we all really need something to look forward to... the Holidays is a time that brings us together and is something that brings us joy in the darkest of times," the band wrote on Instagram Thursday.

"I need you Christmas/Oh how I miss you the most,” Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas harmonize in the new song. "Greetings from loved ones/And lovers under mistletoe."

This is the second straight year that the Jonas Brothers have released an original Christmas song after putting out "Like It's Christmas" before the holidays in 2019.

The cover photo for the new single shows the brothers as young boys sitting next to the Christmas tree in matching pajamas.

"For us, this song stirs up memories of childhood snowball fights and finding the nearest hill to sled," they wrote on Instagram. "It brings us back to spending time with family setting up the Christmas tree. Hopefully it can bring you guys the same feelings of warmth and happiness that creating it has brought us. We love you guys very much!"

It already has Joe Jonas' wife, "Game of Thrones" star Sophie Turner, ready to celebrate their first Christmas with their little one, who was born in July.

"YES UGH YES," she wrote on her Instagram Story Friday. "IM NOT CRYING B---- YOU ARE."

The Christmas song also marks the first new music from the band since releasing the song "X" with Colombian star Karol G and the track "Five More Minutes" in May.